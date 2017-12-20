Shamokin man could face more charges in rape case

SUNBURY – A Shamokin man arrested for alleged series of sexual assaults could face more charges. The Daily Item reports Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he was impressed with a Milton state police investigation leading to the arrest of 43-year-old John Kurtz. Matulewicz.

Because of that, the DA says more charges could be forthcoming. The paper says according to the criminal complaint, state police have been investigating a series of kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings by Kurtz within Northumberland County beginning November 2012 through April 2017. Kurtz was arrested Monday and jailed on $1.5 million cash bail. (Matt Catrillo)