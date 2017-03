SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man was arrested on Thursday and charged with selling heroin. 35-year-old Ray Eltringham was arrested at his home and police seized several packets of heroin along with a small amount of marijuana.

Eltringham was arraigned by District Judge John Gembic and sent to prison on $25,000 cash bail. Charges include felony possession with intent to distribute heroin along with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. (Ali Stevens)