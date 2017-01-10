Home
Shamokin man charged with robbing an Elysburg bank

Ali Stevens | |

SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man was charged with robbing a bank in Elysburg Monday afternoon.  26-year-old Richard Snyder was arrested shortly after the robbery at Santander Bank in Elysburg.  Snyder was nabbed after a 10 minute chase down Route 61 to Tharptown.

A second suspect who was also in the car was detained by police, but was not charged yet.  Snyder was arraigned and sent to the Columbia County Prison on $300,000 bail.

Police say Snyder was dressed in dark clothing when he entered the bank along Route 487 and demanded money while placing a backpack on the counter.  When Snyder was taken into custody, he was found with a large amount of cash.  (Ali Stevens)

