Shamokin man charged again for serving as getaway driver in robbery

SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man has been charged again for serving as the getaway driver in a bank robbery. 26-year-old Richard Snyder is accused of driving away from the Riverview Bank in Trevorton after it was allegedly robbed by 31-year-old Darren Miller of Shamokin.

Police say Miller stole more than $5,000 from the bank and Snyder received about $800 for assisting and driving. Snyder was also charged January 9 by Ralpho Township police for the robbery at Santander Bank in Elysburg. Several suspects are in custody for that robbery and Snyder admitted to being the driver in that incident.

Snyder is being held in the Columbia County Prison charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking and several other charges. (Ali Stevens)