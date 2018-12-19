Shamokin High School student waives preliminary hearing

SHAMOKIN — An 18-year-old Shamokin Area High School student waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday after assaulting another student earlier this month. The Daily Item reports 18-year-old Christopher Stewart waived his hearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. Earlier, we told you Stewart had been suspended from school pending further investigation.

Stewart is facing misdemeanor assault charges for putting his hands around another student’s neck and trying to force her down a flight of steps. The Daily Item also says Stewart is charged with two summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct. School officials say at least three other students came forward, claiming they were assaulted by Stewart. (DEANNA FORCE)