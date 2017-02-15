Shamokin Dam woman facing drug delivery charges

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Shamokin Dam woman is facing charges for selling controlled substances from her home. Police say they were notified in August 2016 that 61-year-old Jeannie Weaver was selling marijuana. Police conducted an investigation and utilized an informant to make a purchase at her house.

Shortly after the purchase, police executed a search warrant on the property and seized 46 grams of marijuana, pills, packaging materials, scales, and over $1,000. Within the cash, officers located the money used to make the purchase.

Weaver was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of schedule IV drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Reed and was set at $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 22.