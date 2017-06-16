 Shamokin Dam weighing in on Route 61 connector

SUNBURY—PennDOT is still looking for the best alternative for the Route 61 Connector which will be part of the CSVT. The department is looking for feedback from residents and local municipalities on the best route to connect the CSVT to Route 61 and the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Shamokin Dam Mayor, and co-host of On The Mark, Joe McGranaghan spoke about the borough’s opinion on the subject, “One of the major concerns we have had all along is the Route 61 connector which takes excellent developable land in the borough. The 61 Connector comes right through what has been the Orchard Hills development and takes the last remaining easily developed land.”

Joe says the Borough’s concern with the 61 Connector is that it is encroaching onto developable land. With the option to have no connector is unlikely the borough hopes for less impact on developable land. McGranaghan says, “If we lose the battle of the 61 connector then we would like them with their approaches to the 61 connector to miss Weatherfield (Estates), and then with the eastern option we ask them to try to miss the Grayson property so that we don’t lose that developable land.”

Shamokin Dam resident, Cindy is against the connector altogether saying, “You avoid the cost of building the highway you avoid the taking of all this land from people and you avoid ruining the land approximant to it because no one wants to live next to a highway.”

After detailed engineering and environmental studies are completed, PennDOT will hold a public meeting in the fall to announce the chosen route. You can get more information about the highway at www.csvt.com, and listen to Joe’s remarks at WKOK.com. (Sarah Benek)