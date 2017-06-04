Watsontown police say some burglars acting as Public Workers

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown couple surprised two burglars in their home Friday, and then the two thieves masqueraded as borough employees. The two men, one described as muscular with short brown hair, goatee and mustache, wearing a short sleeve shirt and jeans, and the other simply described as tall and thin, introduced themselves to the couple as employees of Watsontown.

The men then separated the couple with one of them taking the man into the back yard to discuss the work they want to do for the couple, while the other took the woman inside the house and asked for some “very hot water.” While the woman was preparing the requested water, the men disappeared. It wasn’t until after they had left that the couple discovered missing property.

Watsontown Police wants to warn residence that they should be cautious when unexpected service people arrive at their homes, and that confirmation of whether or not they are an actual employee can be easily done by calling the Watsontown Borough Office at 570-742-8771. (Christopher Elio)