Shamokin Dam Police: Man pronounced dead after wreck

SHAMOKIN DAM – A man who’s SUV crashed in Shamokin Dam Friday, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police tell us 88-year-old Richard Deppen of Shamokin Dam was pronounced dead at Sunbury Community Hospital.

Officers say, about 3:30pm Friday, Deppen’s vehicle hit a concrete barrier and then ran into another SUV on Routes 11 & 15 southbound. The other driver, from Steelton, Penna, was treated and released from the hospital for a minor injury.

Traffic was very slow getting by the accident scene, causing back-ups in Sunbury, Shamokin Dam and surrounding area, for about two hours.

Here is the full text of a news release from Shamokin Dam Police Chief Tim Bremigen:

On the above date at approximately 3:36 p.m. Shamokin Dam Police Department (SDPD) responded to the area of SR11/15 and the Veterans Memorial Bridge off-ramp near Bob Evans for a crash involving 2 SUV’s.

According to witnesses Richard Deppen, 88 of Shamokin Dam PA was observed operating a vehicle southbound on 11/15 and struck the concrete barrier in the area of the Shamokin Dam Water Tower. Deppens vehicle continued to drift from the passing lane to the driving lane and struck the rear passenger side quarter panel of a vehicle being operated by Francis Pensiero, 56, of Steelton PA.

Deppens vehicle continued to travel off of the roadway (south) in the direction of the off-ramp from the Veterans Memorial Bridge that merges onto SR11/15 near Bob Evans Restaurant. Police and Fire Rescue Crews arrived on scene and administered treatment to Deppen. Deppen was transported to Sunbury Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pensiero was treated and released from Sunbury Hospital for minor injuries. Police are continuing their investigation into the crash. Due to witness reports, SDPD believes that Deppen may have had a medical issue prior to losing control of his vehicle. SDPD were assisted by Shamokin Dam Fire Department, Americus Ambulance, Selinsgrove Fire Police and Sunbury Fire Police.