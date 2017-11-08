Shamokin Dam police make another ‘Sterners Coin Shop’ robbery arrest

David Bobe photo provided by Shamokin Dam PD

SHAMOKIN DAM – Shamokin Dam Police are reporting that the second defendant in the Sterner’s Coin Shop robbery September 25 has been arrested. They say they got word Monday that 39-year-old David Bobe was spotted in his hometown of Berwick and was apprehended.

Shamokin Dam PD said in a statement that Bobe will be arraigned on robbery and related charges and currently sits in Columbia County jail on a detainer for violations of his parole.

The other actor in the robbery, 38-year-old Michael Rodenizer of Berwick, was arraigned and charged with robbery – inflicting serious bodily injury, conspiracy to robbery, and other charges.