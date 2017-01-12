Shamokin Dam mayor seeks another term

SHAMOKIN DAM – The mayor of Shamokin Dam is running for another term. Joe McGranaghan announced Thursday he will seek a third full term in office. McGranaghan was appointed mayor by Shamokin Dam’s borough council in January 2009 and was elected to a full term in November of that year.

Prior to being appointed mayor, McGranaghan served twenty-one years on borough council. In a statement, McGranaghan said, “I would like to see a number of projects through to completion, the Susquehanna Valley Thruway project in particular, and I would like to see us begin work on developing the riverfront north of the Veterans Memorial Bridge.”

McGranaghan worked at Sunbury Broadcasting for 30 years before retiring. He still joins us on the air as the co-host of WKOK’s On The Mark.