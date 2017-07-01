Shamokin Dam hit and run case ends in Dauphin County

SHAMOKIN DAM – What police say was a ‘non-reportable’ accident in Shamokin Dam turned into a hit and run, and the arrest of a wanted man. The crash on Route 11/15 turned into the arrest of a Shamokin man Friday.

Shamokin Dam poice say 24-year-old John Minnier of Shamokin was involved in a minor traffic accident where no injuries were reported and no vehicles were disabled, but the 24-year-old Minnier fled the scene on foot. Police soon found out who he was, and that he was wanted in Bradford County.

Minnier will be charged with leaving the scene of a crash, driving on a suspended license, driving with an open container of alcohol and several other traffic violations. Officers had help from Selinsgrove police and state police. (Christopher Elio)