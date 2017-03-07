Shamokin Dam borough council hears from group wanting to grow medical marijuana

SHAMOKIN DAM — A company from Massachusetts that grows and processes medical marijuana would be interested in setting up a growing operation in Shamokin Dam. There are about 1,000 companies expected to apply for 12 growing licenses in the state.

Monday night, Green Park Management attended the Shamokin Dam borough council to explain their plan to operate a medical marijuana growing facility on the Sunbury Generation property in Shamokin Dam near Eighth Avenue. Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine said the company was very energetic and excited about the Shamokin Dam site due to the location. He says he would support the project if they were selected by the state.

Green Park Management now must submit their application to the state by March 20 and it could take up to 90 days to learn if they have been chosen. (Ali Stevens)