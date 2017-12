SHAMOKIN – A four-story building in Shamokin is in danger of collapsing after an early-morning fire. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK the fire was first reported just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday at 618 North Eighth Street, which includes A Piece of Cake Bakery, a barbershop, and a Masonic lodge. The building is in danger of collapsing, as the fire is still smoldering. (Matt Catrillo)