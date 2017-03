LEWISBURG – Shamokin Area High School freshman swimmer Abby Doss has a gold medal from today’s state swimming championships. The News Item reports Abby Doss took first place in the 500 freestyle event, to become Shamokin High School’s first state gold medalist in 22 years.

Doss is also the first student at the high school to win a state championship since Mary Jo Faust won gold in the shot put in 1995. (Ali Stevens)