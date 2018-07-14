Shamokin area man charged with assaulting sheriff deputies

SHAMOKIN — State police have filed aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges against a Shamokin area man who fought with Northumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies. Troopers say the officers were serving a Protection from Abuse Order and evicting 54-year-old Todd Long from his home, when he threatened them and struggled with the deputies.

One of them ended up injured and Long was taken into custody. He is being held on $75,000 bail, facing counts of aggravated assault on an officer, making terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, other charges. The incident happened along Upper Road, in the Gowen City area near Shamokin, Friday around 2:15pm.