“Shame and sorrow” from Vatican on grand jury report: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican expressed “shame and sorrow” on Thursday about a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report about clergy who raped and molested children in six dioceses and decried the abuse as “criminally and morally reprehensible.” In uncharacteristically strong language for the Holy See even in matters like the long running abuse scandals staining the U.S. church, Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said that victims should know “the pope is on their side.” Pope Francis himself wasn’t quoted in the statement, and there was no mention of demands in the United States among some Catholics for the resignation of Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the archbishop of Washington. The grand jury report made public this week accused the cardinal of helping to protect some molester priests while he was previously bishop of Pittsburgh, Pennsylania. Burke, in the statement, described the abuse in the report as “betrayals of trust that robbed survivors of their dignity and their faith. The church must learn hard lessons from its past, and there should be accountability for both abusers and those who permitted abuse to occur.”

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Washington DC regional cardinal entangled in two sex-abuse scandals. Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the Roman Catholic archbishop of Washington, is facing a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation after becoming entangled in two major sexual abuse scandals roiling the church. A scathing grand jury report this week accused Wuerl of helping to protect some child-molesting priests while he was bishop of Pittsburgh from 1988 to 2006. Wuerl is also facing widespread skepticism over his insistence that he knew nothing about years of alleged sexual misconduct by former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, his predecessor in the nation’s capital. Wuerl, 77, says he has no plans to resign. He apologized this week for the damage inflicted on the victims but also defended his efforts in Pittsburgh. The Vatican has yet to comment.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania state representative has had three car accidents in three years — with repairs and insurance claims covered by state taxpayers, records show. Rep. Margo Davidson, a Democrat who represents Delaware County, has a total bill for repairs and claims exceeding $30,000 from crashes involving two state-owned vehicles, according to records obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer through a right-to-know request. Those costs mounted under a state program allowing General Assembly members to lease state-owned and -insured vehicles for up to $628 a month, the Inquirer reported. Davidson declined to discuss specific accidents, settlements or repairs of state vehicles she operated, but in a statement downplayed her driving record. She said her state-funded repair costs “are not out of the ordinary when someone is involved in an accident.” One of the most recent accidents involved Davidson driving a state-owned vehicle with a suspended license. In January this year, she was driving on Interstate 476 when she rear-ended a car with a state-owned 2017 Jeep Cherokee. She was found guilty in May of driving without a license and failing to notify police of the accident, and she paid $149.50 in fines.

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who portrays a Nazi villain named Blitzkrieg at local professional wrestling events can keep his teaching job. The superintendent of the Spring-Ford Area School District says an investigation of sixth-grade teacher Kevin Bean found no evidence that he violated school board policy. The Daily Local reports Superintendent David Goodin made the announcement in a letter to parents. The district launched a probe last month after video surfaced of Bean performing at a wrestling event in the Philadelphia suburbs. It showed Bean, as Blitzkrieg, carrying a flag bearing the German Iron Cross and chanting the “Sieg Heil” Nazi salute. The letter includes an apology from Bean.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University is honoring the 45-year marraige sparked in an elevator at the Philadelphia college campus in 1972 with a brand new plaque. During move-in day on Sept. 6, 1972, Sharyn Rubin and Eric Schlesinger briefly met while she was moving in, and he was operating a dorm building elevator. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Rubin formally introduced herself a few days later at a college mixer, walking up to Schlesinger and saying “Hi, Mr. Elevator man.” The quote is now affixed to the elevator where they met, which will be named for Shari Rubin Schlesinger formally on Friday. Schlesinger died last year from colon cancer. The two were married for more than 42 years. Eric Schlesinger says meeting his wife was “the most important thing that happened to me at Temple.”

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is inviting the Vatican to play a key role investigating the scandal involving former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with minors and adult seminarians. The conference president, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, said a full investigation is necessary “to prevent a recurrence, and so help to protect minors, seminarians, and others who are vulnerable in the future.” DiNardo said he would travel to Rome and ask the Vatican to conduct an “apostolic visitation” to address the McCarrick case, working in concert with a group of predominantly lay experts.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political opponents on the right and left seized Thursday on his comment that America “was never that great,” with Republicans buying him a bus ticket to Canada and intra-party rival Cynthia Nixon accusing him of trying and failing to sound like a progressive.

The Democratic governor’s allies, meanwhile, rallied around Cuomo, saying his comment was merely an acknowledgement of the country’s history of racism, sexism and intolerance. The remark was made Wednesday at a bill signing in Manhattan as the two-term governor was criticizing Republican President Donald Trump and his “Make America Great Again” slogan. “We’re not going to make America great again — it was never that great” said Cuomo, who is running for a third term this November. “We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Newspapers from Maine to Hawaii pushed back against President Donald Trump’s attacks on “fake news” with a coordinated series of editorials in defense of a free press on Thursday — and, not surprisingly, Trump didn’t take it silently. The campaign was set in motion by an editor at the Boston Globe, which argued in its own editorial that Trump’s label of the media as the enemy of the people “is as un-American as it is dangerous to the civic compact we have shared for more than two centuries.” Trump denounced the effort on Twitter, saying the Globe was in collusion with other newspapers. “There is nothing that I would want more for our country than true FREEDOM OF THE PRESS,” the president typed. “The fact is that the press is FREE to write and say anything it wants, but much of what it says is FAKE NEWS, pushing a political agenda or just plain trying to hurt people.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans are mourning Aretha Franklin at some of the places where the legendary singer performed. Several people, some visibly mourning, walked or drove by New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit Thursday morning after news of Franklin’s death was announced. Franklin’s voice on some of the songs she made hits streamed from the second floor of a home across the street. Franklin’s father was the pastor at New Bethel Baptist, and it is where she learned the fundamentals of gospel music. Karen Weary, 62, also walked to the church to pay respects to Franklin after learning of her death. She was “the Queen of Detroit,” Weary said. In New York, fans gathered outside the Apollo Theater in New York, paying tribute to the singer as the marque flashed news of her death: “Honoring Apollo Legend Aretha Franklin 1942 – 2018” and “Rest in Peace Aretha Franklin Queen of Soul.”

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Health officials in one Colombian coastal city have a controversial recommendation for residents trying to stay cool during an intense heat wave: Take a break from sex.

Santa Marta city health secretary Julio Salas sparked a mix of laughter and disbelief this week when he urged residents of the Caribbean tourist mecca to refrain from sex during the day as part of a list of recommendations, such as staying hydrated and wearing loose clothing to prevent overheating. Sex is considered only a moderate physical activity, as much of a strain on the heart as walking up two flights of stairs, according to the American Heart Association. Temperatures in Santa Marta have soared past 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and Salas says medical facilities in the city of 600,000 have been overwhelmed with patients complaining of symptoms of heat stroke such as nausea and headaches.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers connected with tight end Jimmy Graham for a touchdown in the quarterback’s preseason debut, and the Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34. Rodgers played in just the opening series but looked right at home after throwing the 8-yard scoring pass. James Conner ran for 57 yards on five carries for the Steelers, including a 26-yard touchdown.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady moved the New England Patriots with ease in their Super Bowl rematch against the penalty-prone Eagles. Running back James White and fifth-round draft choice Ja’Whaun Bentley helped out. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles left early in the second quarter with a shoulder injury after a strip-sack that led to Bentley’s touchdown.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles left the exhibition game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder strain. Foles appeared to be in pain when he was hit by Patriots defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn in the right arm as he reared back to throw in the first half. The ball popped loose, and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley scooped it up and ran it back for a 54-yard touchdown.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer, Scott Kingery had a solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 9-6 to earn a doubleheader spit. In the first game, Jose Bautista hit a grand slam and had a career-high seven RBIs as the Mets set a franchise record for runs, prompting the Phillies to use two position players to pitch the final three innings of a 24-4 rout.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jon Lester pitched six innings to win for the first time in just over a month and Ian Happ homered as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0. Lester allowed five hits, struck out eight and had no walks while improving to 3-1 against the Pirates this season.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs Malcolm Jenkins and De’Vante Bausby remained in the tunnel during the national anthem before their Super Bowl rematch against the New England Patriots. In the exhibition opener the previous week, they raised their fists in protest of racial inequality.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 3 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Texas 8 L-A Angels 6

Final Minnesota 15 Detroit 8

Final Kansas City 6 Toronto 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 24 Philadelphia 4

Final Chi Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 0

Final Washington 5 St. Louis 4

Final Colorado 5 Atlanta 3

Final Philadelphia 9 N-Y Mets 6

Final Arizona 5 San Diego 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final New England 37 Philadelphia 20

Final Green Bay 51 Pittsburgh 34

Final Washington 15 N-Y Jets 13

Kansas City at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Giants at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Miami at Carolina 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

L.A. Sparks at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas 8:00 p.m.

N-Y Liberty at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix 10:00 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Kansas City at Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Giants at Detroit 7:00 p.m.

Miami at Carolina 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.