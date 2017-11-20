Sexual harassment allegations a day-to-day in Hollywood

SUNBURY– Everyday it seems like a new celebrity is being accused of sexual harassment. Our go to entertainment guy, Movie Mike McGranaghan weighs in on the recent allegations on sexual assault in Hollywood.

Movie Mike says the allegations show that Hollywood is no longer tolerating this kind of behavior saying, “What’s happening here is that there is strength in numbers. After Harvey Weinstein fell women say that there could actually be repercussions for these sorts of actions, and that made them feel safe in finally coming forward in exposing some of these men. Its sending a message that this is not ok, we will not tolerate this and you can’t continue to do this kind of thing.”

The question is if these allegations will affect the entertainment industry, Mike says individually we have to decided if we can separate the art from the artist, “I think that we all have been in the position of having someone we really like get named in these sort of things and we have to try to reconcile whether we can separate the art from the artist, and in some cases some of us probably can and in other cases we just can’t.”

The most recent allegations are against Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota for grouping a woman during a USO tour in 2006. You can hear more from Movie Mike at wkok.com (Sarah Benek)