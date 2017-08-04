Sexual assault just outside The Valley

PENNS VALLEY – Rockview state troopers say they’ve made an arrest in a pair of sexual assaults involving two teenage girls in neighboring Centre County.

Police say the first victim, a 16-year-old female, reported 20-year-old Justin Michael Pecht of Coburn would constantly ask to see and touch her inappropriately. Pecht also asked the 16-year-old female for sex multiple times and said he would provide her with marijuana. The second victim, a 14-year-old girl, reported Pecht sent two snap chat messages asking her sex.

Pecht was arraigned on seven counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and five counts of indecent assault, he’s jailed, $100,000 bail.