Sex offender’s conviction upheld by appeals court

MIDDLEBURG – A sex offender’s appeal has been denied…again. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced the Superior Court again affirmed the conviction of sex offender Marquale Jamal Smith. D-A Piecuch successfully tried Smith in February 2014 before a Snyder County jury which convicted him of multiple charges.

In Monday’s decision, the Superior Court ruled President Judge Michael Hudock had correctly denied Smith’s claims that his conviction was the result of his trial attorney’s ineffectiveness. Smith will continue serving his sentence of three to six years.

The court rejected Smith’s first appeal in 2015, ruling that the evidence presented to the jury was sufficient to convict him. The evidence showed the sexual assault occurred at Smith’s residence in Penn Township in May 2013 when he physically stopped the victim from leaving until he had sex with her. The jury rejected Smith’s claim that the sex was consensual. (Alex Reichenbach)