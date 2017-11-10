Several people injured in Montour County crash

DANVILLE – Five people were injured after a crash in Montour County Wednesday. Milton state police say the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Continental Boulevard and Jerseytown Road. Police say 19-year-old Austin Vantassel of Montrose was traveling west on Route 642 and 48-year-old Jennifer Ashton of Danville was traveling west on Route 54. As Ashton approached the intersection, her vehicle struck Vantassel when he went through a stop sign.

Both drivers and their passengers were taken to Geisinger for treatment of their injuries. Police say Vantassel is expected to be cited with a traffic violation. (Matt Catrillo)