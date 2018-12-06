Several people hurt in separate incidents in The Valley Wednesday

UNDATED – Several inuries resulted after two incidents Wednesday:

Fire crews responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Coal Township, Northumberland County. The fire was said to have started in the kitchen in an apartment in a home on West Pine street. Coal Township Assistant Fire Chief Mike Timco said volunteers worked about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The fire was out by around 1:30pm and all tenants from the three units escaped unharmed. One firefighter suffered a minor cut to his hand and was taken for treatment at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

In Danville, one person was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle accident around 11:30am at the intersection of Spruce Street and Continental Boulevard Wednesday. Police say a car pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer. The flipped the car and trapped unidentified driver inside. She was rescued and taken to Geisinger. (Deanna force)