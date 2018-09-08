Several people hurt in ambulance vs. car wreck in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN – Details aren’t out yet on an accident involving an ambulance and a car in Shamokin early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of East Sunbury Street and North Shamokin Street around 3am.

Northumberland County Communications tells us, police witnessed the wreck involving an Area Services ambulance and some kind of passenger car. A total of four people went to the hospital afterward but further details from Shamokin police aren’t available.

The wreck happened at the intersection which is controlled by a traffic signal. We’re told no patients were on board the ambulance at the time of the crash.