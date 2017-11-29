Home
Several fire units respond to barn fire in Snyder Co.

WKOK Staff | November 29, 2017 |

SNYDER COUNTY – Several units responded to a barn fire Wednesday morning in Snyder County. Snyder County Communications tells WKOK the fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at Globe Mills Road in Middle Creek Township. County Communications say a few different people first reported the fire. County Communications say so far, no injuries have been reported and a cause has yet to be determined.

Kramer, Middleburg, New Berlin, Mifflinburg, Shamokin Dam fire companies responded, along with DH&L. Middleburg police also responded.  (Matt Catrillo)

