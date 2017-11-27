Several crews respond to Herndon house fire

HERNDON – Several crews are responding to a house fire in the southern part of Northumberland County. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK the fire occurred at 2:30 Monday morning on Upper Road in Herndon.

So far, no injuries have been reported. A cause is still being determined as well. Fire crews from Herndon, Dalmatia, Sunbury, Upper Augusta and Lower Augusta have responded. Fire crews from Dauphin and Schuylkill Counties have also responded. We’ll have updates when they are available. (Matt Catrillo)