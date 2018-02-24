Seven Valley business benefit from DEP grant

HARISSBURG – About a half dozen Valley businesses have received DEP grants to help them reduce their carbon footprint. The state DEP says through the 2017 Small Business Advantage Grant $1million dollars has been awarded to 155 small businesses statewide. Locally, seven businesses benefitted from the grant, which helped with the cost of lighting upgrades, with the goal to reduce cost, energy consumption and waste.

The head of the DEP says the grants helped small businesses cut their expenses, assist in reducing or eliminating their environmental impact, and allowed them to be more competitive. He said projects included installing LED lighting, and various HVAC upgrades.

Pike Rite Inc., an innovated global manufacturer of farm equipment located in Union County matched the $7,000 grant with over $14,000 of private investment. They said they bought new, energy efficient lighting and cut their electric consumption over 54 percent.