Seven sentenced after meth ring bust

SELINSGROVE—The seven people that were arrested last spring in a methamphetamine manufacturing bust have been sentenced in Snyder County. The Daily Item reports the seven defendants appeared before President Judge Michael Hudock Monday.

24-year-old Charles Hanson, the ringleader of the operation, received 7 to 9 year in state prison after pleading guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, and other charges.

25-year-old Savannah Goodling was sentenced to a 4- to 8-year term.

28-year-old Nicholas Keister got a 4- to 13-year prison sentence.

25-year-old Jessica Keister got a 3- to 10-year sentence

30-year-old Thomas Wood was sent to state prison for 21 months to 42 months.

Also implicated were25-year-old Josiah Hayes and Brianna Jo Hendricks, both received county jail sentences of up to 23 months with two years probation.

Authorities said Hanson taught Nicholas and Jessica Keister how to manufacture meth in the basement of their double home which was also occupied by the couple’s daughter and another family of five. The cases were prosecuted Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman.