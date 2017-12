SUNBURY – Funderal services for a beloved community leader Karen Wiest have been announced. This Sunday afternoon in Rebuck, Northumberland County, they will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Himmel’s Church.

Wiest died Thursday at age 71 from a rare form of cancer, she was a principal at Line Mountain High School, as well as an adjunct faculty member at Susquehanna University. Wiest was also active in the civic and church community.