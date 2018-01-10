Serious assault and attempted suffocation of Beavertown woman

BEAVERTOWN – State police say a Beavertown woman was seriously assaulted and nearly suffocated after a verbal dispute turned ugly. Selinsgrove troopers say the unidentified 52-year-old woman was attacked by 52-year-old John Stringer of Beavertown December 18.

Troopers say the dispute turned physical when Stringer began to strangle the victim by placing his hand around her throat, and he held pillow over her face. They say Stringer then attempted to light the victim’s hair on fire with a lighter.

The woman was able to free herself from the assault. She then informed her husband, from whom she’s separated, about the assault the following day. The victim’s husband then contacted state police. (Matt Catrillo)