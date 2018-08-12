Senator Yaw to host roundtable discussion on school safety

WILLIAMSPORT – As the beginning of the school year approaches, parents can’t help but be concerned about the safety of their children as they go off to school each day.

In response to these concerns, PA State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23, Williamsport) will be hosting the Senate Majority Policy Committee for a roundtable discussion with local school superintendents and administrators, “I invited them to talk about some of the issues that we’ve been developing involving school safety and what additional things we might be able to do to make our public schools more safe.”

Sen. Yaw discussed who will be a part of the committee in a statement to WKOK, which is chaired by Senator David Argall (R-29), “We’ve tried to put law enforcement, elected officials, school superintendents, and those type of people, that are really ‘boots on the ground’ type of people to give us some ideas as to what we should be doing or what we can do to make our schools more safe.”

Senator Yaw wants the public to be as involved, and he wants an open dialogue about how to keep The Valley’s children safe, “We are not asking anybody to divulge any internal secrets. We want to have this be open to the public and hopefully have an open discussion of some general concepts that we can implement in our public schools.”

The meeting will take place Thursday, August 16 at 1 p.m. at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Bush Campus Center in Williamsport.