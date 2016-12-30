Senator Yaw reappointed to environmental post

HARRISBURG — Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport) has once again been appointed to serve as Chairman of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. Yaw will hold the post for the 2017-2018 legislative session.

The committee focuses on bills, policies and issues dealing with energy resources and development, including regulations and conservation, public lands and their renewable resource. They also work on issues with surface mining, coal, oil, gas and mineral leasing and air and water resources. Senator Yaw has served as Committee Chairman since 2013.