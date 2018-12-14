Senator Yaw: Free naloxone for all is a good move

SUNBURY –Over the past four years, the Associated Press reports that an estimated 20,000 overdose deaths were prevented by Naloxone injections. Governor Tom Wolf has made the drug available for free to all state residents as of today. 23rd District State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23, Williamsport) called WKOK’s On The Mark and discussed why this is a good move, “This drug epidemic is so pervasive in our society now, I think we really need to look at is as like, we need something in the home to protect against it.”

Senator Yaw, who has worked on several pieces of legislation regarding the opioid epidemic, says even though having more Naloxone available to the public is a helpful tool, it’s not going to win the war, “I don’t think it addresses the real issue though that we’re dealing with, and that is we need to wake up and treat this as a disease.”

Senator Yaw says that he’s not naive, and understands that not all addicts are innocent, “There’s a certain segment of the population that are criminals, but I’m worried about the people who unintentionally addicted as a result of taking a prescription drug, or trying something and not realizing what the effect was going to be once these brain cells are effected in your head.”

