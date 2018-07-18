Senator Toomey says President Trump’s comments are troubling

WASHINGTON, D.C. – There is still a lot of fallout stemming from the President’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Helsinki. President Trump recently defended Putin and Russia by insisting they had no involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election, but U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) isn’t buying it.

Toomey said in a recent conference call the President is blind to Putin’s acts against the United States, including his involvement in the 2016 election. “I did find that disturbing, I found the President’s comments deeply troubling, and I have said so again there is an inexplicable blindness to Putin’s obviously hostile act.”

Senator Toomey also talked about his plans for tariff legislation and when to expect the Senate to vote on legislation. “I think the tariff that the President imposed under section 232 of our trade laws on stealing aluminum from Canada and Mexico and the European Union, I think this was a big mistake.”

Toomey believes it is not a threat to the American national security to buy steel and aluminum from Canada and Mexico.