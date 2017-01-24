Senator celebrates Lewisburg’s back-to-back state championships

HARRISBURG — The Lewisburg Area High School boys soccer team was welcomed at the State Capitol on Monday in recognition of their back-to-back PIAA Class AA state championships. State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport) said, ” “It is so encouraging to see what these young men have accomplished. They showed us all that persistence and hard-work pays off and I’m very excited to see what the future holds for those who will remain on this team, as well as for those moving on to play at the collegiate level.”

He continued, “It is my honor to recognize and welcome all of these exceptional athletes and coaches who are here representing Lewisburg High School to the state Capitol.”

The team is coached by Skip Kratzer, Ben Kettlewell, Terry Gerlinski and Larry Winans.

The Green Dragons captured the 2016 PIAA Class AA boys’ soccer championship title defeating Quaker Valley High School, by a score of 1-0, last November at Hershey Park Stadium.

The team also captured the PIAA Class AA soccer championship against South Park in 2015, making them the first District IV boys’ team to win back-to-back State titles. (Ali Stevens)