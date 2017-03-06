PA Senator & House members weighs in on Trump’s travel ban

WASHINGTON, DC—U.S Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) believes President Trump’s new travel ban will not keep America Safe. In a statement released following the issuance of President Trump’s new travel ban, Casey said, “Many of our intelligence professionals and national security experts have said that blanket travel bans, which target individuals by country and religion, will not keep America Safe.”

He goes on to say, “President Trump should push for full funding of homeland security and law enforcement programs to give law enforcement the tools they need to keep America Safe.”

President Trump’s latest executive order pauses the U.S Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days. It also suspends the issuance of new visas for 90 days for individuals from six countries that are designated as state sponsors of terrorism.

Congressman Lou Barletta (PA-11) applauded Trump’s actions on immigration. In a statement he made today Barletta said, “I commend President Trump for acting decisively to protect the American people. This order, like previous orders, is lawful and within the president’s existing authority.”

President Trump ordered a review of the screening and vetting process of refugees until it can be determined that refugee applicants are indeed the individuals they claim to be. The order will become effective March 16. ( Sarah Benek)