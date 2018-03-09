Senator Casey, Cong. Marino favor President Trump’s tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump made a historic move Thursday by signing off on orders for steel and alumuminum tarriffs.

Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) endorses the move, and also wants the Trump Administration to consider additional action on downstream products. Senator Casey says the U.S. must go after China and other trade cheaters with our allies head on.

“When foreign countries cheat on trade, Pennsylvania workers lose their jobs. I commend the Administration for taking action. I also urge the Administration to use the next 15 days, until these trade remedies take effect, to improve and refine this order. Specifically, the Administration should consider additional action on downstream products, like transformer cores, without which foreign producers could undermine domestic production of electrical steel and put Pennsylvania jobs at risk.

We must go after China and other trade cheaters, with our allies, the only way they’ll understand –head on. Workers across Pennsylvania know what unfair trade has brought —job losses and stagnant wages. When the playing field is level, Pennsylvania workers can out compete any workers in the world. It’s vital to hold countries that cheat on trade accountable in order to protect Pennsylvanians’ jobs and a good standard of living.”

U.S. Congressman Tom Marino (R-10, Cogan Station) also agrees with the move, but says its important the tariffs be targeted against the “true culprits of trade manipulation.” Cong. Marino also says the president has shown and aluminum workers they are not forgotten.

“Today, President Trump announced his plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. For years, China has engaged in unfair trade practices that have decimated the U.S. steel and aluminum industries. These practices have forced once-thriving factories to shut their doors and lay off thousands of workers. The President’s announcement sends a strong message that we will no longer tolerate foreign efforts to influence critically important industries in the United States.”

“These tariffs will undoubtedly bring prosperity to regions of the country that have been left behind by previous administrations. President Trump has shown steel and aluminum workers that they are not forgotten and that they play a crucial role in our nation’s infrastructure and national security efforts.”