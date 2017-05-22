Sen. Yaw: No more sanctuary cities, ‘enforce federal law’

SUNBURY – State Senator Gene Yaw (R-27th, Williamsport) has been very vocal about his opposition to sanctuary cities. He’s supporting legislation that would make it illegal for communities to become save havens for illegal immigrants, “I don’t think it’s a huge imposition for police when pick up somebody and check to see if they’re on a list to notify ICE, ‘do they want to come and pick ‘em up.’ If not, fine.”

Yaw was on WKOK’s “On The Mark” recently and he this decision was already made for us, “It’s a Federal law. We all live under the Federal system, that’s the way our system is organized, especially law enforcement, and we have an obligation to enforce it.”

You can hear the full interview with Senator Yaw as he discusses the opioid crisis, the state budget and more at WKOK.com. (Christopher Elio)