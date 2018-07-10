Sen. Yaw fencing safety bill signed into law

HARRISBURG – A new law mandating installation of protective fencing over interstate highways is now law. The newly signed bill comes after an Ohio woman was struck in the head by an rock in 2014 while traveling on Interstate 80 in Union County.

Governor Tom Wolf signed the bill Monday, which was sponsored by State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd , Williamsport). The bill is called the “Bridge Fencing Safety Act” to provide for installation of protective fencing on certain state-owned bridges by PennDOT.

According to Senator Yaw, the bill was introduced on the suggestion of Randy Budd, husband of Sharon Budd of Ohio, who was hit by the rock. Senator Yaw says Randy Budd asked for a bill mirroring a Ohio law which also requires added fencing on overpasses in Pennsylvania. Randy since has taken his own life.