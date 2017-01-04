Sen. Yaw discusses priorities for new session

HARRISBURG – State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport) was sworn in to his third term in the state Senate Tuesday. Sen. Yaw says there are challenges facing the legislature in 2017, “The budget is going to be a real challenge but those are some things that we just have to deal with.”

Sen. Yaw plans to continue to work on both environmental issues and finding solutions to the opioid crisis, “We’ve got some environmental issues I know we want to deal with in my committee. And, then what I have been involved in as far as opioids and the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.”

Senator Yaw represents Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union and parts of Susquehanna Counties. (Jennifer Wakeman)