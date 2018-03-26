Sen. Toomey, Cong. Marino split on budget deal

LEWISBURG – Two Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers were on opposite ends of the vote for the now-signed $1.3 trillion spending measure. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) voted against the bill, while U.S. Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) voted for the bill.

Senator Toomey called Congress “irresponsible” for passing it,

“The process is a travesty when a several-thousand page bill that spends over a trillion dollars, is available for less than 24 hours, there’s no scrutiny, there’s no amendments, there’s no opportunity to know fully what’s in it. This is a terrible, terrible, system.”

Senator Toomey does say however, the bill giving needed military funding takes a big step in helping protect the American people.

Congressman Marino said he voted for the bill because it had critical money for the military, among other items he felt were important.

Before President Donald Trump signed the bill, he did consider vetoing it for a time. Despite that, Marino said he didn’t expect the President to veto the bill:

“We knew that he was pretty much in favor of this legislation. He had some issues that he was concerned about. Those issues were dealt with. One of them was the wall, we still need more money to complete the wall.”

Despite voting for the bill, Marino says time of not doing regular order is over.