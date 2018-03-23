Sen. Toomey calls Congress “irresponsible” for passing spending bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of Pennsylvania’s US Senators is concerned about the big budget bill passed overnight.

Early Friday morning, Congress passed a $1.3 trillion spending bill. The bill increases funding for the military and domestic spending. It also keeps the government funded through the end of September. Though he’s happy to see more money being spent for the military, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) is still critical of the bill. He says the following in a news release:

“It’s irresponsible that Congress would pass, with little debate, less transparency, and no opportunity for amendments, a two-thousand-page, trillion-dollar spending bill chock-full of wasteful and ineffective programs. This is a failure of one of our most fundamental responsibilities and it contributes to our huge deficit and dangerously mounting debt. Although I am pleased that Congress is providing additional resources to rebuild our military, bills like this inevitably spend too much money and much of it unwisely. The responsible way to fund the government is incrementally, after scrutiny and the opportunity to amend in a transparent process on the Senate floor.”