Sen. Toomey addresses press ahead of meeting with President Trump

SUNBURY – With the gun control debate raging from coast to coast, lawmakers are scrambling to try and find a solution to the growing gun issue in the US.

US Senator Pat Toomey addressed media statewide via tele-conference and took questions ahead of his joint, bi-partisan meeting with other lawmakers and President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Senator Toomey opened the conference with a statement of his guiding principal, “I do not want to infringe on the 2nd Amendment rights of a law abiding citizen, but I do want to take all reasonable steps to make it more difficult for thise who shouldn’t have guns in the first placve from obtaining them.”

Senator Toomey was asked questions regarding the several different proposals made in the media from political pundits, lawmakers and even the President himself. One of the biggest points of debate is whether teachers should be armed, “We should have a discussion, about whether some school personel, it may be teachers, it may not be teachers, but somebody who is adequately trained and armed and has a security background and is able and willing to provide that function, probably would enhance the safety in that school.”

Although Senator Toomey says he sees how arming school faculty could provide more safety, he would legislate it nationally.