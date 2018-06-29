Sen. Gordner: Election year or not, this is a good budget

HARRISBURG— Pennsylvania’s budget for fiscal year 2018/2019 comes with no tax increase and adds money for school safety grants. Despite accusations that the budget was tailored for an election year, State senator John Gordner (R-27th Berwick) says it’s a good budget, It’s a budget that stayed within the rate of inflation which is right around two percent. It is a full funded budget with no new tax increases, increases funding to education and provides money for schools to apply for in order to do safety type of programs. It’s a good budget any year whether it’s an election year or not.”

Sen. Gordner says this year’s budget is on time and on track because of the work that was done on last year’s budget, “A lot of it has to do with making a number of hard decisions last year but we took action last summer/ fall which was challenging but it lead to this year’s budget where we are basically going to be right on target.”

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the $32.7 billion budget last week. The package increases spending through the state’s main operating account by 2 percent over the current year’s budget. The increase goes largely to public schools, social services, pensions and prisons. It also creates a $60 million off-budget grant program for school safety. Hear more from Sen. Gordner from his appearance on On The Mark at WKOK.com.