Sen. Gordner: Danville receives $200,000 flood mitigation grant

DANVILLE – Danville has received a $200,000 grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority to assist in a Mahoning Creek flood mitigation project. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) made the announcement.

The funding will help pay for the removal of tons of sediment and rock which has filled the creek channel in the borough. Flooding lately has been exacerbated by the large amount of rock washed into the creek in recent years.

Borough officials say the removal of the sediment will help reduce the risk of flooding and will help lower flood insurance costs.

The project calls for the removal of the rock, making other changes that will help increase channel velocity and make for easier maintenance in the future.

Here is the full news release from state senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick):

(HARRISBURG) – The Borough of Danville has received an Act 13 grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) in the amount of $200,000, according to state Senator John R. Gordner.

The funds will be allotted by means of the Marcellus Legacy Fund to assist in a flood mitigation project along Mahoning Creek located in Danville Borough, Montour County. A 2017 study by the Army Corps of Engineers revealed that the entire creek channel was highly affected by shoaling, which can increase the risk of flooding and could lead to loss of federal flood relief in future flooding events and result in higher flood insurance costs for area residents.

“I am pleased that the CFA recognized the significance of this project,” said Senator Gordner. “Proper maintenance of the creek bed will help to minimize the impacts of future flooding events for the residents along Mahoning Creek.”

This project calls for the removal of the shoaling and the installation of flow devices to increase channel velocity, which will make for easier routine maintenance in the future. The total cost of the project is expected to be $619,715.

The Marcellus Legacy Fund was created by Act 13 of 2012 to provide for the distribution of unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities and commonwealth agencies to assist in projects, including: abandoned mine drainage abatement, abandoned well plugging, sewage treatment, greenways, trails and recreation, watershed restoration and flood control.