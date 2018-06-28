Sen. Gordner brights Albright Center $200,000 in DCED funding

The Albright Center is progressing with additional state monies

SUNBURY – A new director and $200,000 in new funding are helping Sunbury’s Albright Center progress. The new director is Zach Stotter, he is a former staffer with the regional Boy Scouts of America council, and is a former staffer at Sunbury Revitalization Incorporated. He takes over guiding SRI’s multi-million dollar arts center project.

Thursday, state senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) brought $200,000 in DCED funding to the Albright Center.

John Shipman, a co-chair of the Albright Council says the funding will be used to renovate the stage and altar area of the former church. Currently, he says it has seven varying levels and will soon have a single level, allowing performances on a flat stage as soon as next spring.

Members of Sunbury City Council, Bob Garrett of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Sunbury mayor Kurt Karlovich, and members of SRI’s board, and the Albright Council, were at the check presentation event Thursday.