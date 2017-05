SELINSGROVE – It appears as though one of Selinsgrove’s claims to fame is going by the wayside…the banana split record has been broken. The Guinness Book of World Records confirms an Australian effort was successful at nearly 5 miles long, while Selinsgrove’s current record was 4.5 mile length. It was in 1998 in Selinsgrove, Market Street was lined with the—previous—record banana split.