Selinsgrove students to witness presidential inauguration

SELINSGROVE — Some local students will attend the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C. The Selinsgrove High School honors choir will perform in Washington on Saturday in a competition, but prior to that, they will see Donald Trump sworn in.

The honors choir is comprised of 40 students and about a dozen chaperones will also attend. The group will leave from Selinsgrove High School on Thursday and will stay in Washington through Sunday. They will be competing on Saturday night against more than 15 choir groups from around the country. On Friday they will attend the swearing in ceremony of President Donald Trump. (Ali Stevens)