SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove’s school campus may soon have an armed officer on campus more often. The district is said to be pursuing an agreement with Selinsgrove police to hiring an officer to patrol school grounds.

The Daily Item reports the discussions are underway and in the early stages. The superintendent is quoted as saying the cost and deployment method isn’t finalized. In addition he says they are pursuing other avenues to pay for an on-campus officer presence.