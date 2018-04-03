Selinsgrove School District to have borough police officer on campus

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District will soon have a school resource officer patrolling school buildings. Selinsgrove Superintendent Chad Cohrs tells WKOK a part-time police officer from the Selinsgrove Police Department will begin patrolling schools as next week.

Superintendent Cohrs talked about the duties of the new officer, “A large part of it, at least in the beginning of it, is simply going to be patrolling hallways, being around in the cafeteria at lunch time, just to talk with students, but also keeping that eye open for safety and security concerns, as well as helping us as a district work on improving our overall campus safety.”

Cohrs says talks about adding a school resource officer actually began last spring. He says the district was looking into finding funding to pay for an officer through the state’s Safe Schools Targeted Grant Program, “But, didn’t get things finalized in time to apply for the grant, and then just sort of took a back seat for a little while until recent events that occurred and we began discussions again, and so we’re going ahead and proceeding in this point in time with or without the grant.”

If awarded the grant, the district would then be able to upgrade to a full-time school resource officer. The school district would reimburse the borough for the officer’s time pending potential grant funding. Selinsgrove joins Danville, Lewisburg, Milton, Mount Carmel, and Shamokin school districts to employ a school resource officer.