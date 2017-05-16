Selinsgrove School District in need of some upgrades

SELINSGROVE—The buildings are all in good or new condition, but some of the systems are showing their age in the Selinsgrove Area School District.

Superintendent Chad Cohrs was recently on On The Mark and said, while no new buildings are needed now, there are some updates which need to be made to district buildings saying, “High school auditorium, or really lack thereof, our main auditorium is really the middle school auditorium. So, we are taking a look to say what can we do from either renovating auditorium to on the far extreme could be possibly building a new auditorium. High school cafeteria was built in the 80’s and so we need to do some upgrades there. Certainly parking on campus is always an issue so we are taking a look at that as well.”

In addition, the HVAC unit in the Middle School is original to the building and needs to be updated, as well as energy efficiency upgrades like LED lighting in all district buildings.

Superintendent Cohrs also mentioned technological upgrades in classrooms and science labs saying, “Some of our sciences labs at the middle school and high school are showing their age. The science labs at the middle school are original to the 70’s high school sciences labs are original to the 80’s so it’s looking to make some upgrades and improvements there to sort of bring them up to date for student who are taking some science courses and some of the lab work there.”

Cohrs says the district is consulting with an architectural firm to find the most cost effective way to make these upgrades. No date has been set as to when these upgrades will take place. You can hear the full interview with Superintendent Cohrs at WKOK.com. (Sarah Benek)